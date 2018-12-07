LG Display partners with NHK for 8K broadcasting of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The partnership is a part of LG’s OLED business plan for the Japanese TV market, where there is high demand for high picture quality.
To promote OLED panels in Japan, the company participated in the 28th Finetech Japan forum held in Tokyo on Thursday.
|LGD advisor Yeo Sang-deok speaks at the 28th Finetech Japan in Tokyo on Thursday. (LGD)
LG Display’s adviser Yeo Sang-deok said in his keynote speech at the forum, “Self-emissive OLED panels with a wide viewing angle and infinite contrast ratio feature quick responses that are ideal for watching sports games.”
“Enjoy the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with OLED TVs,” he added.
In Japan, OLED TVs account for 69 percent of the market for high-end TVs over $2,000, Yeo said.
“We have many Japanese companies like Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba and Funai among our 15 OLED panel customers,” he said. “This means OLED TVs are mainstream in Japan.”
LG Display is the world’s first OLED TV panel provider that introduced the panels in 2013.
According to IHS Markit, the global sales volume of OLED TVs is forecast to stand at 2.54 million units this year and to grow to 6 million by 2020.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)