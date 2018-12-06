N. Korea holds state funeral for former anti-Japanese fighter, military official

North Korea has held a state funeral for a former anti-Japanese fighter also long involved in the country's military affairs, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
The funeral was held in Pyongyang on Wednesday for Kim Chol-man, who died of an illness at the age of 98 on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun.
|(Yonhap)
Kim had long been involved in the North's military supplies sector since the era of national founder Kim Il-sung. The former deputy to the Supreme People's Assembly is also known for joining the anti-Japanese guerilla forces led by Kim Il-sung.
"Kim Chol-man grew up to be a revolutionary and led a brilliant and worthwhile life under the deep trust and warm benevolence of the peerlessly great persons," Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party, said in a eulogy.
Also attending the funeral were staff members of the Political Bureau of the WPK central committee, including Kim Phyong-hae, Thae Jong-su, Choe Pu-il, Choe Hwi, No Kwang-chol, Ri Pyong-chol and Kim Nung-O, according to the media.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who led the funeral preparation committee, did not attend the funeral. Kim sent a wreath to pay tribute to him and expressed "deep condolences" for his death, the KCNA earlier reported. (Yonhap)