Korea to overhaul law on consumer protection in e-commerce

South Korea's antitrust chief pledged Monday to overhaul related rules on consumer protection in e-commerce as part of its effort to improve the rights of consumers.



The latest move comes as a growing number of South Koreans use smartphones to buy things ranging from clothes to electronic goods.







The Fair Trade Commission "will sternly deal with deceptive acts ... and will create market conditions friendly to consumers," Kim Sang-jo, the head of the regulatory watchdog, said in a speech celebrating Consumers' Day.The FTC chief also said the government will simplify procedures for consumer advocacy groups to file suits against companies.The total value of transactions through computers, smartphones and tablets reached a record 9.13 trillion won ($8.1 billion) in September, up 15.3 percent, or 1.21 trillion won, from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea. (Yonhap)