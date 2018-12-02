S. Korean president arrives in New Zealand on state visit

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in(right) and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Yonhap

AUCKLAND, (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Auckland on Sunday on a state visit that will include his summit with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.New Zealand is the last stop in Moon's three-nation tour that began Tuesday with an unofficial visit to the Czech Republic, followed by a trip to Argentina for the annual Group of 20 summit.An official welcome ceremony will be held Monday, following Moon's visit to the War Memorial Museum to pay his respects to those who fought and died in the 1950-53 Korean War.The South Korean president will meet Governor-General Patsy Reddy before holding a summit with Prime Minister Ardern.He will head home Tuesday.