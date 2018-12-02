BTS takes home bagful of trophies at 2018 MMA

ENTERTAINMENT

The entire list of winners:

After sweeping prizes at award shows like the MGA and Asia Artist Award, BTS once again won big at the 2018 Melon Music Awards that took place in Seoul.Held on Saturday at Gocheok Sky Dome, the star-studded event in its 10th year saw the “Idol” singers take home seven trophies -- the most for anyone in attendance.The biggest awards of the night went to BTS, which received the best artist of the year award and the best album of the year award for its “Love Yourself: Tear” album.“It’s been a whirlwind of a year. We have gone through so many things since our debut, and we had thought, ‘Why does the world give us only hardships?’ but we realized that those experiences nurtured us. Thanks you so much, and we will keep moving forward,” Suga said.Jin added, “We received this thanks to you, Armys, and we could weather ups and downs thanks to you. We attribute this glory to Army.”Jimin also said, “This award is for Armys who made us ‘hot’ wherever and whatever we do. This is not the hot star award but the hot Army award.”The K-pop phenomenon also took home the best rap/hip-hop award for its mega hit “Fake Love,” and the coveted Netizen’s Choice award, as well as the top 10, Kakao Hot Star and global artist awards.“We feel grateful, as we heard that voting for the award was very competitive. The award goes to you guys, and we will work harder to show you better performances,” Jungkook said.J-Hope also said, “We learned so many things traveling and performing around the world. This year, we learned that there are so many different people on this earth and that lots of communications are going on. I feel so proud and happy right now. I think we’ve reached a point where we have to pave way for other artists and give them strength. Thank you so much.”BTS also appeared as the final performers of the event, showcasing “Fake Love,” “Airplane Pt.2” and “Idol” as the finale during which the band donned hanbok.The event also recognized some of the best K-pop talent in 2018.Best record of the year went to Wanna One, while best song of the year went to iKon’s ”Love Scenario.“iKon’s B.I walked away with the best song writer award.Rising rookies (G)I-DLE and The Boyz were recognized as best new artists, while acts like iKon, Black Pink, Wanna One, Bolbbalgan4, Mamamoo and Apink were awarded top 10 awards.Best new artist - female : (G)I-DLEBest new artist - male: The BoyzTop 10: BTSTop 10: iKon1theK performance: MomolandBest ballad: Roy Kim, “Only Then”Best rap/hip-hop: BTS, “Fake Love”Best dance - female: Black Pink, “Ddu-du ddu-du”Best dance - male: Wanna One, “Boomerang”Kakako Hot Star: BTSHot trend: Loco, Hwasa, “Don’t”Best music video: GFriend, “Time for the Moon Light”Top 10: Bolbbalgan4Top 10: Wanna OneGlobal artist: BTSNetizen’s Choice: BTSPop: Camila Cabello, “Havana”Top 10: MamamooTop 10: ApinkTop10: Black PinkTop10: BTOBStage of the year: Lee Sun-heeSong writer: B.I of iKonBest trot: Hong Jin-young, “Goodbye”Best song of the year: iKon, “Love Scenario”Best album of the year: BTS, “Love Yourself: Tear”Best record of the year: Wanna OneBest artist of the year: BTS