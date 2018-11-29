Go to Mobile Version

Samsung SDI to expand US battery plant

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 29, 2018 - 21:54
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2018 - 21:54
Samsung SDI Co., a battery unit of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung, is currently expanding its plant in the United States, industry sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, Samsung SDI is expanding the facility located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, by investing $60 million.
 
(Yonhap)

Samsung SDI purchased the electric vehicle battery pack business of Magna Steyr in 2015, including the US-based production line.

Industry watchers said the project will add 400 more jobs to the region by 2024.

"It is true that the expansion is in progress," an official from Samsung SDI said, adding that production capacity after the expansion will, however, depend on the market situation. (Yonhap)


