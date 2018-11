NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Fine dust will reach “bad” levels nationwide in the morning, especially in southern regions of the peninsula including Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Jeju provinces.Temperatures will be colder than average, with Seoul reaching a daytime high of 9 degrees Celsius, Chuncheon 9 C, Daejeon 10 C, Daegu 12 C, Busan 14 C, Jeonju 11 C and Gwangju 12 C.The weather agency strongly advises people to wear anti-pollution masks on the way to school or work throughout the week.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)