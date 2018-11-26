Authorities carry out second on-site investigation into KT fire

NATIONAL

Authorities carried out a second on-site investigation on Monday to determine the cause of Saturday’s fire at a KT building in Ahyeon-dong, Seoul, which sparked major network failures and interrupted communications in parts of the capital city over the weekend.



Investigators from the police, the fire department, the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the National Forensic Service began the on-site probe at around 10:17 a.m., with a view to identifying the exact cause and origin of the fire. The authorities also sought to determine whether KT had an adequate disaster-prevention system in place.







Investigators conduct a second on-site investigation at the KT building in Ahyeon-dong, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

