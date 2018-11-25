KT fire sparks chaos in Seoul

NATIONAL

Phone and internet services, cash machines and in-store payment systems provided by KT were paralyzed in parts of Seoul over the weekend after a fire took out key network equipment.



According to fire authorities, the fire broke out in the basement of a KT building in Ahyeon district at around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday. It took about 10 hours for the blaze to be completely put out.







Officials from KT Corp. are making efforts to normalize the network at the company's building in the central Ahyeon district of Seoul on Sunday, which caught fire a day earlier. (Yonhap)

Card payment is not available at convenience stores due to the sudden network blackout in Seoul. (Park Ju-young / The Korea Herald)

A notice at a bakery in Sinchon says: “We only accept cash or wire transfers due to the fire at the KT building.” (Park Ju-young / The Korea Herald)

Automated teller machines are out of order due to the paralyzed KT network. (Park Ju-young / The Korea Herald)

Internet Protocol television services provided by KT are down after a fire broke out at a KT Corporation building on Saturday. (Park Ju-young / The Korea Herald)