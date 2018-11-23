Samsung’s Bixby to have investment management service with voice recognition

Through voice commands, Bixby will not only be able to deliver company information, such as revenue and profit, from financial statements, but also invest in certain stocks or market sectors upon a user’s request.
The development of the new Bixby service is set to be completed by the first half of 2019, according to financial data analytics startup DeepSearch on Friday.
DeepSearch, a local provider of analyses of financial data, is one of the partner startups that took part in the Bixby project. Other partners include MangoPlate, a restaurant recommendation service provider; Hidden Track, a calendar marketing solution provider; and Mathpresso, an education service provider.
|Kim Jae-yun, chief executive of DeepSearch, speaks during Bixby Developer Day Tuesday. (DeepSearch)
