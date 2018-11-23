Samsung’s Bixby to have investment management service with voice recognition

BUSINESS

Kim Jae-yun, chief executive of DeepSearch, speaks during Bixby Developer Day Tuesday. (DeepSearch)

An investment management service that works through voice recognition will be added to Bixby, Samsung Electronics’ flagship artificial intelligence-based platform.Through voice commands, Bixby will not only be able to deliver company information, such as revenue and profit, from financial statements, but also invest in certain stocks or market sectors upon a user’s request.The development of the new Bixby service is set to be completed by the first half of 2019, according to financial data analytics startup DeepSearch on Friday.DeepSearch, a local provider of analyses of financial data, is one of the partner startups that took part in the Bixby project. Other partners include MangoPlate, a restaurant recommendation service provider; Hidden Track, a calendar marketing solution provider; and Mathpresso, an education service provider.“(DeepSearch’s) goal is to allow users to ask Bixby about risks, investment opportunities, financial information and issues about the companies around them,” said Kim Jae-yun, chief executive of DeepSearch, during Bixby Developer Day on Tuesday. “Ultimately, Bixby will also be able to analyze the company and invest users’ money in shares.”By Son Ji-hyoung