[Trending] Announcer Jo Su-ae to marry Doosan Group’s Park Seo-won

ENTERTAINMENT

Jo Su-ae and Park Seo-won (Yonhap)

The upcoming wedding of former JTBC announcer Jo Su-ae and Doosan Group’s Park Seo-won is causing a stir on social media platforms and a search engine’s trending bars.According to local media reports, the couple will tie the knot at a hotel in Seoul on Dec. 18. Maeil Business Newspaper reported that Jo had quit her job. JTBC confirmed that Jo left the company, but declined to confirm reports about the marriage, citing privacy. The couple have yet to confirm news of their wedding.As the news circulated online Tuesday afternoon, keywords such as “Jo Su-ae,” “Park Seo-won” and “Doosan Park Seo-won” shot to the top ranks of Naver’s trending bar.The 26-year-old announcer started her career in JTBC in 2016 after beating out tough competition, with 1,800 applicants competing for the position.She served as an anchor on JTBC’s “Morning &” news program and took part in various shows.Park Seo-won, the son of former Doosan Group Chairman Park Yong-maan, serves as a senior vice president of Doosan and chief creative officer of Doosan’s advertising agency Oricom. He also leads Doosan Magazine, which publishes fashion magazines such as Vogue, GQ, Allure and W in Korea.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)