More public transportation on Thursday to cope with Suneung traffic

NATIONAL

Seoul Metropolitan City will increase the number of subway cars and buses Thursday, as well as put more taxis on the road and dispatch 790 emergency transportation vehicles to facilitate smooth traffic on the morning of the Suneung exam.



Suneung is South Korea’s annual college entrance exam that many still believe determine the course of one’s life. This year’s Suneung falls on Thursday, as parents of students taking the exam this year have already started morning prayers at temples and churches.



On the fateful morning, Seoul will extend the peak subway car concentration time by an hour on either side to between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Buses will run at shorter intervals between 6 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. Some 16,000 additional taxis will operate between 4 a.m. and noon.







(Yonhap)