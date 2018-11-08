BTS’ Japanese single tops Oricon chart

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS has ranked No. 1 on the Oricon daily singles chart following its release of a new single.







(BigHit Entertainment)

According to its agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the group’s ninth single “Fake Love/Airplane pt.2,” which was released Wednesday, climbed to the top of the Japanese chart with 327,342 points, beating the record of 269,861 for its previous album, “Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow.”BTS also swept the top spots of iTunes top 200 charts in 10 countries, including Poland, Denmark and Portugal.The single includes the lead track “Fake Love,” which snatched No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the Japanese versions of “Airplane pt. 2” and “Fake Love,” “Idol (Stadium Remix)” and the Japanese version of “Fake Love (Remix).”BTS will perform at the Tokyo Dome on Nov. 13 and 14, before moving on to the Nagoya Dome, Kyosera Dome in Osaka, and Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome, as part of its “Love Yourself” tour in Japan.