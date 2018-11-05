LG to develop smart shopping cart robot with E-mart

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it inked an agreement with E-mart Inc., a retail giant in South Korea, to develop a new type of service robot that can assist shoppers at supermarkets.



Under the agreement, the two companies will develop what they call a smart-cart robot that can automatically identify obstacles and follow shoppers as they walk through aisles. LG said the new robot will free visitors from the hassle of pushing heavy carts by themselves.







Shown in the picture released by LG Electronics Inc. on Nov. 4, 2018, are concept images of CLOi robots. (Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant said the robot will be developed by its research lab, which has been releasing various robots under the CLOi brand.So far, LG has released eight different products under the brand, which are suited for different tasks, including guiding, cleaning and even mowing the lawn. The company unveiled the CLOi SuitBot, which can help workers lift and move heavy objects easier as well.LG said it has been making efforts to bolster its robot business by joining forces with different clients, including airports, bakeries and retail shops.CLOi stands for clever, clear, close operating intelligence, LG said.The company has been making investments in robotic firms, including Robotis, AI startup Acryl and U.S.-based robot maker Bossa Nova Robotics. (Yonhap)