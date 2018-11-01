What dirt could Han Seo-hee have on T.O.P and YG? Speculations abound

ENTERTAINMENT

Han Seo-hee, the controversial K-pop trainee who came to public attention in 2017 after being found that she had smoked marijuana with Big Bang’s T.O.P at his apartment, uploaded a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday night, implying she had undisclosed dirt on T.O.P and YG Entertainment.



T.O.P, who had been serving as a conscripted policeman when he failed a drug test, has since been removed to serve alternative duty at a cultural center in Itaewon, Seoul.







(Han Seo-hee's Instagram)

Han Seo-hee wrote a lengthy accusatory message on her Instagram on Oct. 31, 2018. (Han Seo-hee's Instagram)

T.O.P updated his Instagram in almost a year on Oct. 31, 2018. (T.O.P's Instagram)