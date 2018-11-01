What dirt could Han Seo-hee have on T.O.P and YG? Speculations abound

Han Seo-hee, the controversial K-pop trainee who came to public attention in 2017 after being found that she had smoked marijuana with Big Bang’s T.O.P at his apartment, uploaded a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday night, implying she had undisclosed dirt on T.O.P and YG Entertainment.
T.O.P, who had been serving as a conscripted policeman when he failed a drug test, has since been removed to serve alternative duty at a cultural center in Itaewon, Seoul.
|(Han Seo-hee's Instagram)
Meanwhile, Han was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years.
Han has amassed a reputation for blasting online attackers, men and transgender women during live broadcasts on social media, sometimes with vulgar language.
Her latest take to Instagram doesn’t let up in tone, but was also loaded with implied accusations toward someone she doesn’t specifically name.
|Han Seo-hee wrote a lengthy accusatory message on her Instagram on Oct. 31, 2018. (Han Seo-hee's Instagram)
What Han said goes like this, “Don’t even dream about coming back. You dare crawl back out. I know you tell people around you that I took money from you, that I’m a golddigger. How much have you yapped, for it to reach even my ears? Save your talk.”
“Why don’t you actually give some money? You have a lot to spare. I was going to let it pass because it seemed you were living quietly at least. But you had thick skin to restart Instagram uploading so I’ll say what I must say,” Han wrote.
“At least I won’t lie like you did, that you have a small d---. You know well that I covered up so much of your company’s dirt. Reporters begged me to blow it, but I turned them down because you all frightened me. I should have just come out with everything. I believe you very well know what I’m talking about. Why was I there that day? You all know, don’t you?”
Han’s words were paired with a photo taken inside YG Entertainment building’s washroom.
The photo, logged 10:38 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2016, shows an etiquette slogan on the wall that reads, “How do you greet another person? Happy to meet you for the first time smile, happy to meet you another time smile, happy to meet you many times smile.”
Han ends her text with, “Oh and please act your size and act your age. Stop pretending to be an artist. You’re just an ajeossi, a thoughtless old ajeossi.”
Entertainment industry watchers are leaning toward the interpretation that Han was targeting T.O.P, who had updated his Instagram for the first time in almost a year on Wednesday, with photos of American abstract painter Mark Grotjahn.
|T.O.P updated his Instagram in almost a year on Oct. 31, 2018. (T.O.P's Instagram)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)