Kiha & The Faces to disband after 5th album release

Having worked together for 10 years, the members of Kiha & The Faces -- Jang Ki-ha, Lee Min-ki, Jeong Jung-yeop, Lee Jong-min, Yohei Hasegawa and Jeon Il-jun -- will go their separate ways after their final album as a group.
“The soon-to-released fifth album will be the final work of Kiha & The Faces,” each member updated their social media account as the clock ticked midnight after nightfall on Wednesday.
“We will meet our fans through various routes after the album release, via concerts and more, through year-end. And as of the first day of 2019, us six will walk our separate paths,” read the message.
The group promised the coming album will be the best yet of the works produced by Kiha & The Faces, and said, “In other words, this means that Kiha & The Faces has done all that it could.”
The reason they decided to put an end to their career together was because they wanted to end things beautifully when they were at their best. The decision had been unanimous.
Kiha & The Faces’ beginning was with the hit single “Cheap Coffee” in 2008. The group had ceaselessly made efforts to renew themselves through the 10 years they made songs.
“We know this would hurt many of you who care for us, but we can say with certainty that this decision (to disband) is yet another call of ours to advance on to something new,” continued the message.
“We believe we have your understanding and support.”
Members of Kiha & The Faces will continue to work in music as singer-songwriters, performers, producers and DJs, and other ways.
They urged their fans look forward to their next steps.
The announcement ended on a more cheerful note, that the fans will enjoy unprecedented happy times with the band until the year-end and become witnesses to the best way to finish a band project.
The fifth and the final album of Kiha & The Faces will release in November.
