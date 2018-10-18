Twice to be 1st K-pop girl group to hold dome tour

ENTERTAINMENT

(JYP Entertainment)

(JYP Entertainment)

Top K-pop band Twice is to become the first girl group to hold a dome tour.It made an announcement Wednesday that it would be holding a dome tour in 2019 at the last performance of the “Twice 1st Arena Tour 2018 BDZ.”According to the schedule released, Twice will perform at Tokyo Dome for two days and hold one show each at the Nagoya Dome and the Kyosera Dome in Osaka. Further details are to be released next month.“We are very happy to meet Once through our first Arena Tour,” said Twice on the stage, using the name for its fan group. “Twice will continue to make our stages the best.”Having debuted in Japan in July 2017, the group cranked out a megahit with its J-pop album “#Twice,” building on the popularity of first Japanese LP “BDZ” reigning on the Oricon Monthly albums chart upon its release.The group’s debut showcase held in July 2017 at Tokyo Gymnasium summoned over 15,000 fans, followed by a showcase tour in January and February and the latest Arena Tour. The group is set to mark another milestone by becoming the first girl group to hold a dome tour in K-pop history.Currently, Twice is not only getting ready for its official fan meeting marking its third anniversary scheduled for Oct. 28, but gearing up for another stage performance on Nov. 5.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)