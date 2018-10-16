[KH Biz Forum] ASEAN diplomats foresee greater economic collaboration with Korea

(From left) Cambodia’s Commercial Counselor Yam Sophal, Brunei’s Charge d’Affaires Nurfauzanna Abu Bakar, Cambodian Ambassador Long Dimanche, Singaporean Ambassador Yip Wei Kiat and Thailand Ambassador Singtong Lapisatepun attend The Korea Herald Biz Forum: ASEAN and New Asia at Hotel Shilla in central Seoul, Tuesday.(The Korea Herald/ Park Hyun-koo)