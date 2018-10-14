SK Telecom’s LTE/5G network-aggregation tech approved by 3GPP

South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom said Thursday that its dual-connectivity technology, which allows data to be sent over the 5G and LTE networks at the same time, was accepted as an official standard at last week’s 3GPP conference in Chengdu, China.
As a result, SKT can now simultaneously transmit data over bands used for both 5G -- the 3.5 gigahertz and 28 GHz bands -- and LTE -- the 800 megahertz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands.
|(Yonhap)
With LTE alone, it was possible to transmit data over multiple bands by using carrier-aggregation technology. But the addition of a next-generation network required a technology that would ensure dual connectivity.
SKT said it had proposed the 5G-LTE dual-connectivity combination and measures to minimize interference during the data-transmission process. The stipulations it proposed were accepted as an official standard by the 3GPP, the company said.
When applied to commercial networks, this dual-connectivity network will enable a high-quality network connection in areas with both LTE and 5G network access, SKT said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)