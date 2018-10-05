Pyongyang, Moscow planning trip to Russia for Kim Jong-un

NATIONAL

Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council,shakes hands with Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. Yonhap

Pyongyang and Moscow are working to arrange an official visit to Russia for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a top Russian politician revealed Friday.“(I) attended North Korea’s 70th foundation anniversary event on orders from President Putin,” Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council, told Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong ahead of her meeting with President Moon Jae-in. “There was a meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un. (Moscow and Pyongyang) are negotiating on the dates and location of the Chairman Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia.”Matviyenko’s comments confirm rumors that have been circulating for some time, regarding the possibility that Kim might be planning to travel to Moscow in the near future.Although Kim has visited China and met with President Xi Jinping since taking power, the North Korean leader has yet to visit Moscow, one of Pyongyang’s staunchest allies along with Beijing.In addition, it has been reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Kim to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, but that those plans were not realized.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)