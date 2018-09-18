Chaebol chiefs head to Pyongyang with lips sealed about business in the North

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (left) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won sit next to each other on a plane bound for Pyongyang, at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. Sitting behind them are LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (right) and Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Kim Yong-hwan. They are part of a 52-member special delegation for the inter-Korean summit that kicked off Tuesday. (Joint Press Corp)