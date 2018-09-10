Big Bang’s Seungri stars in Netflix sitcom ‘YG FSO’

The eight-episode series will center on Seungri of Big Bang, who has been in the spotlight alone since all of his bandmates enlisted in the military earlier this year. He has appeared on many entertainment shows lately.
|“YG Future Strategy Office” (YG Entertainment)
Seungri will star as the head of YG’s future strategy office, where many of YG’s troublemakers have purportedly been sent. Seungri and his team, including TV personality Yoo Byung-jae and Lee Jae-jin of K-pop act Sechskies, will work on regaining their standing in the company.
Other stars at YG Entertainment are to make guest appearances on the show, including Black Pink, iKon and WINNER.
The show is being directed by Park Joon-soo, known for his lower budget comedy stylings in “God of Music,” and has been written by Kim Min-seok, who took part in “SNL Korea.”
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)