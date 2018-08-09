Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

First Belgian culture fest to open in Ghent University Global Campus in Songdo

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Aug 10, 2018 - 11:18
  • Updated : Aug 10, 2018 - 11:31
A Belgian culture festival will kick off at Ghent University Global Campus in Songdo, Incheon, later this month, organizers said Thursday.

School officials said the festival, the first of its kind, will be held from Aug. 24 to 25 to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

A poster for the Belgian culture festival (GUGC)


Various events including lectures, exhibitions, music and performances will be held so that visitors can experience Belgium‘s diverse culture,” said school acting president Han Tae-jun.

The school expressed hope that the festival would grow into a major foreign cultural event in Incheon.

The Belgian university opened its campus in Songdo in 2014 and three undergraduate programs including one on environmental engineering.

By Lee Hong-seok (gilbert@heraldcorp.com


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114