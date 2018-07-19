Monsta X’s Hyungwon releases single with DJ Jimmy Clash

ENTERTAINMENT

Hyungwon of Monsta X and Jimmy Clash (Starship Entertainment)

Monsta X’s Hyungwon, who has been active as a DJ recently, released a single with DJ Jimmy Clash on Thursday.According to his agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday, the single “My Name” is an energetic electronic dance music track featuring a female vocalist.The two artists met in June as they performed together at Ultra Korea 2018, Seoul’s biggest musical festival, the agency said. Hailing from the Netherlands, Clash is an award-winning international musician who has worked with world-famous DJs like Juicy M and DJ Tony Junior.Under the moniker DJ H.One, Hyungwon has expanded his career as a DJ, performing with DJ Justin Oh at “KCON 2017 Japan” in May last year and Ultra Korea 2017, where the two artists presented a mashup of K-pop and EDM. The Monsta X member also released his first single “Bam! Bam! Bam!” in September last year.“My Name” is set to be released overseas Friday.