Monsta X’s Hyungwon releases single with DJ Jimmy Clash

According to his agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday, the single “My Name” is an energetic electronic dance music track featuring a female vocalist.
|Hyungwon of Monsta X and Jimmy Clash (Starship Entertainment)
The two artists met in June as they performed together at Ultra Korea 2018, Seoul’s biggest musical festival, the agency said. Hailing from the Netherlands, Clash is an award-winning international musician who has worked with world-famous DJs like Juicy M and DJ Tony Junior.
Under the moniker DJ H.One, Hyungwon has expanded his career as a DJ, performing with DJ Justin Oh at “KCON 2017 Japan” in May last year and Ultra Korea 2017, where the two artists presented a mashup of K-pop and EDM. The Monsta X member also released his first single “Bam! Bam! Bam!” in September last year.
“My Name” is set to be released overseas Friday.
(lotus@heraldcorp.com)