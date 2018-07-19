Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon swears in new head of Navy

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Jul 19, 2018 - 14:58
  • Updated : Jul 19, 2018 - 14:58
President Moon Jae-in on Thursday swore in Adm. Sim Seung-seob as the new head of the Navy, raising him from the rank of vice admiral. Sim replaces Adm. Um Hyun-seong as chief of naval operations.

The new Navy chief had headed the Chief Directorate of Strategic Planning of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

Adm. Sim Seung-seob salutes President Moon Jae-in after being sworn in as the Navy`s new chief of naval operations on Thursday. Yonhap

Sim graduated from the Korea Naval Academy, and served in a number of key positions within the Navy before serving with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Posts Sim held include the head of the Navy’s personnel management and that of the Navy’s tactical intelligence department. Sim also served as the commander of the 1st Fleet.

“He is an admiral with insight into diverse range of posts, and an expert in naval and combined operations,” the Ministry of National Defense said in a press release, citing the various posts Sim held in his career.

“(Sim) has tactical insight, and a mindset for reform, making him the right person for developing and reforming the Navy.”

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114