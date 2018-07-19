BTS' upcoming album becomes Amazon best-seller on first day of preorders

Preorders for the new BTS album, set for release on Aug. 24, began Wednesday, and the album has since become the best-seller in the CD & vinyl category, according to Big Hit Entertainment and the Amazon website.
|(Yonhap)
This marks the third time a BTS album has topped the Amazon list. "Love Yourself: Her" and "Love Yourself: Tear," two of the four-part "Love Yourself" album series by BTS, achieved the same feat last year and in May this year, respectively.
The upcoming album is the finale of the "Love Yourself" series, a package of seven fresh tracks plus songs from BTS' previous releases. (Yonhap)