Govt. allows 7 Yemeni asylum seekers to leave Jeju for other areas

JEJU -- Seven Yemeni asylum seekers have left the southern island of Jeju for other parts of South Korea after the government allowed them to do so for family reunions and medical treatment, officials said Monday.In recent months, more than 500 Yemenis arrived on Jeju and sought asylum, sparking concern that many could be bogus claimants seeking economic advantages. That led the government to ban them from leaving the island for other areas pending deliberations of their refuge applications.According to the justice ministry, however, seven of them have been allowed to travel to other regions, including a family of four who have relatives in other areas. The three others were allowed to leave Jeju for medical treatment for physical and psychological injuries sustained in Yemen's civil war, officials said.Officials declined to provide further details, including where they went.The justice ministry said late last month that it will seek to revise the Refugee Act to prevent fake asylum seekers from abusing the asylum application system and take steps to significantly speed up deliberations on applications.The Jeju immigration office began reviewing refuge applications from Yemeni asylum seekers on June 25, and the first results of the deliberations are expected to come around next week.Between 2016-2017, 40 Yemenis sought asylum in Korea, and 14 of them were granted refugee status, while 18 others were allowed to stay in the country on humanitarian grounds. (Yonhap)