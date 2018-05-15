Park Yu-chun splits up with fiance

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop singer-cum-actor Park Yu-chun has split up with his fiance, his agency said Tuesday.



The 32-year-old Park had been dating a granddaughter of the founder of dairy giant Namyang Dairy Products Co. since 2016 and announced a now-cancelled plan to marry the woman, who is surnamed Hwang, for September last year.



“Park Yu-chun recently ended his relationship with Hwang,” an official at C-JeS Entertainment said.



Reasons for the breakup were not given, with the official only saying that “I beg for your understanding. We cannot give you any more details because of his privacy.”





Park Yu-chun (Yonhap)

Rumors of the couple‘s separation have been swirling since the marriage plan did not come to fruition without any clear reasons given. Park’s agency said at that time the plan was pushed back, but did not give a set date.The marriage plan was announced in April last year as Park was dealing with a crisis in his career in the face of multiple accusations of rape. He was later cleared of the charges.In August last year, he was discharged from his two-year alternative military service and returned to the entertainment scene in March with a fan meeting in Japan.Park, also known as Micky Yuchun, debuted in 2003 as a member of the now-disbanded boy band TVXQ and made a name as an actor with his appearance in the famous drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010. (Yonhap)