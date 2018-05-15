S. Korea protests Japan’s Dokdo claim

The Japanese government described the islets as “indigenous Japanese territory” in this year’s foreign policy document, known as the Diplomatic Bluebook, reported to its cabinet earlier in the day.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo to immediately retract its claim over the ownership of Dokdo, which has been controlled by Seoul. The ministry summoned Koichi Mizushima, minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a complaint.
“The Japanese government’s reassertion of an unjust, absurd territorial claim over Dokdo will not be of help at all to the establishment of forward-looking South Korea-Japan relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
South Korea has tried to normalize icy ties with Japan, pursuing a “two-track” approach of separating historical issues from current affairs and building a “future-oriented” relationship with Japan.
The ministry said it would “sternly respond” to any provocative action by Japan over Dokdo, which it said belongs to South Korea historically, geographically and in terms of international law.
Japan illicitly incorporated Dokdo -- two main islands and some 30 smaller rocks -- as part of its territory at the height of the Russo-Japanese War in 1905, before colonizing the entire peninsula. South Korea has been in effective control of the islets since liberation from Japan in 1945. A South Korean coast guard detachment has been stationed there since 1954.
In the Japanese diplomatic paper, Japan also refused to accept the “East Sea” as the name of the body of water lying between the two countries. Japan calls it the “Sea of Japan.”
Japan also did not state South Korea as its “most important neighbor” that shares strategic interests with Japan, unlike the 2017 version of the document.
Japan’s renewed claim to the islets comes as South Korea and Japan are seeking to maintain close coordination to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization, as the reclusive country is set to hold a historic summit with the US on June 12 in Singapore.
Although Seoul and Tokyo present a united front in tackling North Korea’s nuclear issue, bilateral relations have been strained over historical matters, including Japan’s wartime sexual slavery of Korean women and Japan’s claims to Dokdo.
In a fast-paced rapprochement in inter-Korean relations, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe even sought South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s help in resolving the issue of North Korea’s abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, ahead of Moon’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month.
In March, Tokyo revised its school curriculum guidelines in order to teach Japanese high school students that the disputed islets of Dokdo belong to Japan. Last year, it revised the guidelines for primary school and middle school students, drawing condemnation from Seoul.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)