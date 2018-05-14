Hwanhee to release new single on May 22

ENTERTAINMENT

Hwanhee (left) and Jung Il-hoon (H2 Media)

Hwanhee of Fly to the Sky will release a new single next week, resuming his solo career after the rhythm and blues duo’s EP last year.H2 Media announced Monday that his new digital single will be released at 6 p.m., May 22, marking the first time in 14 months for him to release a song as a solo artist. The agency said the new track will show “a radically different musical style” than demonstrated by Hwanhee previously.Rapper Jung Il-hoon of boy band BtoB will participate as the featured artist.Hwanhee, 36, debuted in 1999 with the album “Day by Day,” forming Fly to the Sky with Brian Joo. Although the duo was originally perceived as among K-pop idol singers, the two quickly grew to take a place among the top R&B singers in Korea.Despite numerous rumors of a breakup, the duo released the EP “Your Season” last year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)