Moon, Trump to discuss NK at May 22 summit

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting in Washington D.C. on May 22.



According to Cheong Wa Dae and White House the two leaders will discuss issues surrounding North Korea including Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



"President Trum and President Moon will continue their close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula following the April 27 inter-Korean summit," the White House said in a statement.



"The two leaders also will discuss President Trump's upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."



Seoul' presidential office Cheong Wa Dae also confirmed the schedule for the Moon-Trump meeting, saying the presidents will discuss ways to ensure the success of the forthcoming US-North Korea summit.



"In this summit, (Moon and Trump) plan to reaffirm the solid alliance between South Korea and the US and the two countries' deep friendship," Kim Eui-kyeom, Seoul's presidential spokesman, said in a statement.







President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump during their summit meeting in Seoul in November 2017. Cheong Wa Dae