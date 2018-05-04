Korean president calls for enhanced cooperation with Saudi Arabia

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for joint efforts to boost economic cooperation between his country and Saudi Arabia Friday, stressing the need to expand their bilateral cooperation to other areas, including the health and cultural sectors.While meeting with the visiting energy minister of Saudi Arabia, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Moon also sought to promote his country's nuclear energy technology, noting the country has safely built and operated nuclear power plants for over four decades, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said."The safety and economic efficiency of South Korean nuclear power plants have been well confirmed as the country has vast experience of building and operating nuclear power plants over the past 40 years," he was quoted as saying.The president also offered to jointly seek new business opportunities in other countries with Saudi Arabia, saying his country will not simply be selling nuclear reactors should the Middle Eastern country decide to purchase South Korean reactors.The Saudi Arabian minister said his country wished to jointly develop new small or medium-sized reactors, according to Cheong Wa Dae."Minister Al-Falih also said Saudi Arabia is willing to invest in the joint development of new electric and other future-oriented vehicles with South Korea," it said in a press release.The Saudi Arabian minister arrived in Seoul Thursday for a four-day visit.(Yonhap)