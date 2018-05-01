Samsung to provide cinema LED screen for movie theaters in Mexico

BUSINESS

Cinemex officials promote the Onyx screen by Samsung Electronics at a theater in Mexico City. (Samsung Electronics)

South Korean tech titan Samsung Electronics will make inroads into the cinema market in Latin America by providing its light-emitting diode screens to the region’s biggest movie theaters, according to the company Tuesday.Samsung said it had signed a contract with Cinemex, the second-largest movie theater company in Mexico, to supply Samsung’s LED screen Onyx to five Cinemex venues across the country.The company will start using Samsung’s Onyx screen this year, starting with a Cinemex theater located in the shopping center Antara Polanco in October.The Korean company is also a supplier for Cinepolis, the biggest movie theater chain in Latin America.Samsung expects to expand sales of the Onyx screen, considering that the movie market in the region is growing by 5 percent annually.Last month, Samsung officially launched the new Onyx brand for cinema LED screens.The 4K Onyx display boasts advanced LED and high dynamic range picture quality, certified by Digital Cinema Initiatives.Available in variations extending between 5 and 10.3 meters in width, the Samsung Onyx display accommodates any venue configuration while delivering visual quality, technical performance and reliability beyond that of traditional projector-based operations, the company said.“We will make the Onyx Theater by Cinemex become a new landmark place of Latin America,” said Andres Juanete, managing director at Cinemex.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)