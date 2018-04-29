What we know about LG’s new flagship G7 ThinQ

One of the most interesting features is the so-called “New Second Screen” that has had LG officially acknowledge that the seventh edition of G series phone will join Apple’s leadership in the notch design.
An official screenshot of the upcoming phone released by LG has confirmed that it is going to have a notch at the top bezel resembling iPhone X, but the difference is the new second screen feature that gives an option to hide the notch by making the stripe black.
|A render of all sides of the LG G7 ThinQ smartphone uploaded by blogger Evan Blass
There are more interesting customization options under the new second screen feature, including changing the design of the strip, an option to change the color of the strip, and also a choice to select the kind of app corners.
“We are offering options for our customers who are not familiar with the notch display design, while expanding the screen area further,” said an LG official.
|A screenshot of New Second Screen feature on LG G7 ThinQ by LG Electronics
Including the cutout display, the G7 ThinQ smartphone will come in at 6.1 inches large with a QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440; 19.5:9) resolution, the company confirmed. The screen ratio will be raised to 19.5:9, from the predecessor G6’s 18:9, providing immersion closer to a movie screen.
The newest model with an advanced LCD technology will also feature brightness of up to 1,000 nits, up from the current 400 to 700-nit brightness by most other smartphones, which will make it easier to read under sunlight.
By adding a booster for the brightness and an algorithm for low power consumption, the LCD screen will double the color volume but use less power, the company said.
And according to the latest tease by LG on Sunday, G7 ThinQ will feature “Boombox Speaker” that will double the bass output and even when placed on a solid surface.
The speaker will increase the sound level by more than six decibels with twice the amount of bass, which can be translated to provide sound tenfold louder than other smartphones.
“The G7 ThinQ smartphone will play another role as a woofer, providing twice more ample low- and mid-rage sounds,” the company said in a release.
To please high-end headphone users, the G7 ThinQ will also be packing LG’s proprietary Hi-Fi Quad DAC technology in addition of DTS:X support that will bring 3-D surround sound effects at up to 7.1 to the users even with normal headphones.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)