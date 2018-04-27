[From the scene] Rightwing protestors claim ‘time to bomb NK’

NATIONAL

Photo: Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald

PAJU, Gyeonggi Province – Hundreds of anti-North Korea protesters took to the streets just a few kilometers away from the site of the inter-Korean summit, calling for a hard-line stance on the North.Around 300 conservative protesters congregated near Imjingak in Paju, about 50 kilometers northwest from Seoul, to protest against President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s summit meeting. The protesters demand that Moon “stop the talk that only represents a false hope,” as he attends the first meeting of the two Koreas’ leaders since 2007.Just a few hours after Kim shook hands with Moon, declaring “a new history,” the rally participants carried banners along with national flags, reading “It’s time to bomb North Korea,” or “Stop North Korea Genocide.”“People must understand these talks with the North Korea dictator will only help the reclusive state’s nuclear and missile programs,” said Min Joong-hong, head of one of the anti-North Korea groups who led Friday’s rally.“We are urging the Moon administration to stop engaging with a fraudulent peace process with the North’s regime who continues to commit crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and imprisonment,” Min told The Korea Herald.Kim Jung-koo, 54, a rally participant, said the government’s short-term focus on a peace talk will “sideline human rights violations” that take place in the regime.“Is the government ready to address urgent issues, like North Korea’s human rights abuses and missile programs, or is the talk only for the sake of striking any deal with Pyongyang?”Also earlier on February, anti-North Korea protesters took to the streets in the Pyeongchang region during the PyeongChang Winter Games that invited North Korean athletes. Around 800 people rallied towards the stadium where the Olympic torch was lit, ripping up and burning photos of the North Korean leader.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)