Innocean Worldwide makes braille socks for visually impaired

The socks are designed with braille to help wearers match the right colors.
Ahead of Disabled Persons Day in Korea on April 20, the company launched the “7 days braille socks” campaign, which aims to ease the difficulties visually impaired people face on a daily basis.
The socks were produced with a local fashion socks brand called “I hate Monday.”
|Braille socks made by Innocean Worldwide and I hate Monday, a local fashion socks brand (Innocean Worldwide)
Ten percent of the revenue from selling the braille socks will be donated to the School for the Blind in Seoul for scholarships.
“Before launching the campaign, we found out that the blind and visually impaired struggle the most when selecting socks daily,” the company said, citing a survey conducted for six months.
The 1 1/2-minute video features interviews with visually impaired people who share their difficulties choosing socks and embarrassing moments they had experienced due to mismatched socks.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)