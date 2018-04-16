Go to Mobile Version

GFriend confirms April 30 release of new EP

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 16, 2018 - 17:09
  • Updated : Apr 16, 2018 - 17:09
The countdown for GFriend’s new EP begin Monday, according to the timeline for the release of “Time for the Moon Night” revealed by the girl group.

The group’s Source Music agency released a promotional schedule for activities related to the new record. Included were the release dates of the concept photo, track list, teasers and preorder date for the EP.

It will mark the first release for the K-pop act in seven months, since the repackaged album “Rainbow” last September. 

GFriend (Source Music)


The six-piece K-pop act debuted with EP “Season of Glass” in 2015.

In January, GFriend held its first solo concert. It also launched its first Asia tour last month in Taipei.

GFriend is now gearing up for a Japanese debut, with debut compilation album “Kyokara Watashitachi wa -- GFriend 1st Best” slated for a May 23 release.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


