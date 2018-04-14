Iran warns of 'regional consequences' of Syria strikes

WORLD

The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria`s capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country`s alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP)

Iran warned of "regional consequences" on Saturday following a wave of punitive strikes in Syria by the United States, Britain and France."The United States and its allies have no proof and, without even waiting for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to take a position, have carried out this military attack," said the foreign ministry in a statement.They "are responsible for the regional consequences of this adventurist action," it added.Iran is the key backer alongside Russia of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisors and "volunteer" ground forces.Tehran officials have said Western powers are using last week's alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held stronghold as an excuse to undermine the Syrian government's recent successes on the battlefield.Seven Iranians were killed in an air strike on a Syrian military base on Monday, which Iran said was carried out by Israel. (AFP)