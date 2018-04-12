'Avengers' cast excited over ‘Infinity Wars’

ENTERTAINMENT

Cast of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” pose for a photo during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. From left: Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland. (Yonhap)

To say “Avengers: Infinity Wars” is the most anticipated superhero film of the 2018 would be an understatement: Ever since the highest-grossing film franchise of all time launched in 2008 with the iconic “Iron Man,” the 18 movies, numerous tie-in TV series and comic books have been building up for the final show-down between the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mightiest heroes and the “Mad Titan Thanos.”“It’s a huge privilege to be part of this ensemble. It is quite astonishing, to mark the 10-year anniversary of 10 years’ worth of story arc, characters, of people’s lives, both on and off the screen,” said Benedict Cumberbatch, who made his debut Marvel in “Doctor Strange,” playing the titular hero. He reprises his role as one of the 23 superheroes “Avengers: Infinity Wars.”Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland and Pom Klementieff attended a press conference Thursday as part of the promotional tour in Korea where the loyal MCU fans have made the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” the country’s second highest grossing foreign film of all time.But as much as the $14 billion raked in by the franchise is impressive, “Infinity Wars” is something else. “To be a part of ‘Doctor Strange,’ the original story (of the character was fun enough). But to be involved in the upcoming Avengers film is the icing on the cake,” Cumberbatch said.For Tom Holland, the youngest cast member who plays the mouthy teenage superhero Spiderman, appearing in the film represents a dream come true. “The amazing thing for me was that I was the first in line to see the first ‘Avengers.’ There I was staring widely at the posters,” he said. The youngest cast member was also someone who the other cast members pointed to as the most similar to his film persona, being an incredible acrobat.According to Tom Hiddleston, however, reprising his role as everyone’s favorite baddie “Loki,” it was another red-clad guy who looks like a real-life superhero.“We used to joke on the set of ‘Thor’ about Chris Hemsworth (playing ‘Thor’). Rest of us were pretending to be superheroes and he looked like he is made of some sort of different material...So Chris is Thor,” he said.While heroes like Thor and Doctor Strange may look impressive in their costumes on stage, other actors were clad in more humbling outfits before the CGI.“My suit in ’Infinity Wars‘ looks really awesome, but in real life was really lame. I wear a grey outfit, kinda like pajamas that glow. It’s really embarrassing when you wear it on set,” he said.Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis with empathic superpowers, has to wear a corset for her tight costume, which was the least of her problems.“It’s weird because I have to wear contact lenses, which give me a tunnel vision. It makes me claustrophobic,” she said, making her the clumsiest person on the set. “But it works for the character.”While Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man, could not make it to Korea, his presence could be felt in the presence of his colleagues -- after all, it was the success of his 2008 film that made all of the MCU possible.“Robert (Downey Jr.) is one of the masters of cinema acting in the world today...He plays to such depth,” said Cumberbatch. “It is very daunting. As a fan, you say Oh, I’m on the set with Iron Man and all these different characters you loved...Then you realize you are one of his colleagues.”While being with Downey is a “gift,” Cumberbatch added that one has to constantly be on one’s toes because he is so good.In the upcoming film, the band of superheroes in the MCU -- ranging from the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and the Masters of Mystic Arts -- team up to thwart the supervillain Thanos, a being of immense power played by Josh Brolin. It was revealed in the latest trailers that the tyrannical alien looks to collect the all-powerful Infinity Stones to wipe out half of the universe.Directed by the Anthony and Joe Russo brothers, the film was the first Hollywood feature film ever to be shot entirely in IMAX.It hits the local theaters on April 25, and opens in US on April 27.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)