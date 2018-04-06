Fine dust levels in Seoul shoot up over 300 micrograms per cubic meter

As of 2 p.m. on the day, the concentration of fine dust was over 300 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. In Incheon, South Chungcheong Province, Sejong, Ulsan and Busan, levels of fine dust went over 200 micrograms per cubic meter.
Local governments issued PM 10 advisories, which are issued when fine dust with density of over 150 micrograms per cubic meter continues for two hours.
|Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, covered in yellow dust, April 6, 2018 (Yonhap)
|Namsan in low visibility on April 6, 2018 (Yonhap)
The weather agency reported that yellow dust originating from China’s Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolia had traveled down to the West Sea, affecting neighboring South Korea. More yellow dust from Manchuria is forecast to reach Korea on Saturday.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety warned consumers to beware of exaggerated false advertisements that claim ordinary masks can block fine dust and yellow dust. Masks that are effective in countering fine dust and other pollutants should have the KF94 and KF99 marks.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)