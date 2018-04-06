[Breaking] Sentencing trial under way for ousted leader Park

NATIONAL

Judge Kim Se-yoon (Yonhap)

A sentencing trial is under way for former President Park Geun-hye on Friday in a massive corruption scandal that toppled her from power early last year.In a live televised trial, the Seoul Central District Court is set to rule on the 66-year-old former leader, about a year after her arrest in late March of 2017. The hearing began at 2:10 p.m.Park was charged on 18 counts of corruption, including bribery, coercion, abuse of power and leaking state secrets. Prosecutors had demanded a 30-year jail term.South Korea's first female president, who took office in early 2013, became the nation's first elected head of state to be ousted.She is accused of conspiring with her longtime friend and confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to force 53 firms to donate 77.4 billion won ($72.6 million) to two charitable foundations controlled by Choi.Park was also indicted for accepting 59.2 billion won in bribes from Samsung, Lotte and SK in exchange for business favors. She is suspected of having let Choi meddle in state affairs even though she had no official authority and held no post in the government.The scandal led to a parliamentary impeachment of Park in December 2016. She was formally removed from office by the Constitutional Court on March 10 the following year.Park did not appear in Friday's sentencing trial. She has been boycotting the hearing in protest of the court's October decision to extend her incarceration six months. (Yonhap)