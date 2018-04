LIFE&STYLE

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom near the Yeouido area in Seoul, as of Wednesday.The cherry blossom festival of Yeouido, a popular event in early spring, begins Saturday and runs until April 12.There is a flower-filled road located around Yunjung-ro, near the National Assembly Station on Subway Line No. 9. People usually stroll along the road prior to the festival, amid the flourishing trees.Written by Rumy Doo ( doo@heraldcorp.com Photos by Park Hyun-koo ( phko@heraldcorp.com