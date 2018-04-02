Warrants sought for 4 undocumented Chinese over physical battery

A 39-year-old suspect and three others are accused of ganging up and physically assaulting a 26-year-old victim and two other undocumented Chinese workers with a deadly weapon near the Dongmun Rotary bus stop at around 10:50 p.m. last Thursday.
It is said the fight got out of hand after a simple verbal disagreement.
|Dongmun Rotary in Seogwipo, Jeju Island (Yonhap)
Jeju International Airport immigration officers caught the 26-year-old victim, who was traveling to a different suburban city, last Friday after noticing his passport had expired, along with his visa.
During interrogation, the victim told police about the physical assault, which helped police track down all four suspects.
Police plan to also indict all four suspects and two victims for violating the Immigration Control Law.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)