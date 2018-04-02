China’s ban on trash imports causes major confusion, crisis

As of January, the major importer of recycled waste decided to ban some kinds of solid waste imports that it used to purchase, causing a ripple effect on the recycling programs in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.
Bags for recycling waste near a residential area in Seoul. Yonhap
The ban on imports -- a reflection of China’s tougher stance on pollution -- mostly impacts local recyclers that used to sell waste to China, according to local recycling companies.
“As China began restricting imports of 24 kinds of solid waste, including scrap paper, plastics and some metals, their prices keep falling. When we collect them to sell, we lose money,” said Jang Mi-hee, head of the recycling company Nature Green based in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, in an interview a local radio broadcaster.
According to Environment Ministry data requested by The Korea Herald, 127,917 tons of recycled waste, or 65.2 percent, were exported to China, out of the 196,279 tons sold in the international market last year. In 2016, the amount of exported waste to China stood at nearly 78 percent.
Among the items on the ban list are plastic waste or scrap, waste paper, slag, dross, scalings, and waste textile materials.
Jang’s Nature Green is one of 48 recycling companies in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province that sell solid waste on the international market. With the biggest buyer leaving the market, some recycling companies reportedly began notifying residential areas last week that they would no longer collect recyclables that are banned.
Such notifications immediately caused a stir among residents nationwide who see no other option but to put waste like plastics in authorized garbage bags, which is illegal.
The Environment Ministry responded Monday that there are ongoing talks to support for-profit recycling companies to collect recyclable waste from residential areas, although providing subsidies “is not an option,” according to the ministry’s official.
The ministry explained that the companies that initially refused to collect plastics and vinyl waste agreed to continue collecting them from Monday.
Separately, the ministry said it would promote the proper sorting and recycling of waste at the local level to keep costs down for the recycling companies, while setting up measures to reduce excessive waste.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)