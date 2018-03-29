Choi Ji-woo announces ‘surprise’ wedding

ENTERTAINMENT

Choi Ji-woo (Golden Dew)

Actress Choi Ji-woo announced her marriage hours before the event, Thursday.Choi Ji-woo updated a photo of a handwritten letter on her fan club website Thursday, saying, “Today is the day I have promised for a new beginning with my partner for life.”She added that she had to be cautious about revealing the news to not burden her in-laws.Her management agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the announcement saying that Choi will marry through a small, private wedding ceremony under the attendance of close family.The details of the wedding have not been released.Choi is well-known throughout Asia through her role in the drama series “Winter Sonata” in 2002.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)