Choi Ji-woo announces ‘surprise’ wedding

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Mar 29, 2018 - 14:13
  • Updated : Mar 29, 2018 - 14:13
Actress Choi Ji-woo announced her marriage hours before the event, Thursday.

Choi Ji-woo updated a photo of a handwritten letter on her fan club website Thursday, saying, “Today is the day I have promised for a new beginning with my partner for life.” 

Choi Ji-woo (Golden Dew)

She added that she had to be cautious about revealing the news to not burden her in-laws.

Her management agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the announcement saying that Choi will marry through a small, private wedding ceremony under the attendance of close family.

The details of the wedding have not been released.

Choi is well-known throughout Asia through her role in the drama series “Winter Sonata” in 2002.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

