Health concerns raised about outdoor corporate activities

Some South Korean office workers have raised concerns over outdoor activities related to the workplace amid the fine dust sweeping the country.As the weather grows warmer, outdoor corporate activities are becoming more common.Some workers are required to take part in such outdoor events despite health concerns linked to fine dust.An employee at a public enterprise told a local media outlet that he had to go fishing with his boss on Sunday even though there was an “unhealthy” level of fine dust throughout the nation.The employee, who spent four hours outdoors fishing, said, “Due to the fine dust, my eyes were irritated and my throat was dry while fishing. (But) I could not say no to my boss.”Some office workers even hesitate to wear masks during outdoor activities because they do not want to leave a bad impression.An office worker who climbed a mountain with coworkers last weekend said, “Although it was hard to breathe (without a mask), I could not wear a mask out of fear that my superiors may think I’m making a fuss.”While strongly recommending wearing masks outside, the Ministry of Environment advises individuals to take necessary steps themselves, as it is unable to impose restrictions on corporate activities.“We have detailed manuals for children and the elderly who are more vulnerable to high fine dust levels. However, there isn’t one for relatively healthy adults. If the fine dust level is at the “unhealthy” level, keep in mind it is better to stay inside,” a ministry official said.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)