Koreans flock to mobile weather apps to battle fine dust

One of the popular mobile weather apps is Wongi Weather, according to digital marketing firm NHN AD. The app has been downloaded over 1.45 million times, topping the weather category.
Wongi Weather is popular among smartphone users in their 40s and 50s due to its user-friendly and simple design.
Trailing behind in the rankings are the K Weather and MiseMise apps, with 1.03 million and 890,000 downloads, respectively.
K Weather provides a service in which users can communicate with each other regarding the weather forecast. Events such as its “weather incentive system,” in which points and presents are rewarded if the forecast is wrong, seem to have helped it gain positive user reviews.
The MiseMise app is geared toward providing fine dust level data in eight stages.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)