1st overall draft pick hits 1st home run of 2018 KBO season

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 24, 2018 - 16:06
  • Updated : Mar 24, 2018 - 16:06
Kang Baek-ho, the first overall pick in last year's Korea Baseball Organization rookie draft, hit the first home run of the league's 2018 season on Saturday.

In this file photo taken on March 13, 2018, Kang Baek-ho of the KT Wiz hits an RBI grounder in a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game against the Samsung Lions at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The 18-year-old left fielder for the KT Wiz hit a solo shot off Hector Noesi of the Kia Tigers in the top of the third inning at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. This was Kang's first career KBO at-bat.

Facing a 20-game winner from last season, Kang worked the count to full before jumping on the sixth pitch of the at-bat and sending it over the left field wall. The left fielder batted eighth.

The solo blast cut KT's deficit to 2-1.

Kang is the second KBO rookie to go deep in his first career at-bat on the Opening Day, following Cho Kyung-hwan of the Lotte Giants in 1988.

