[IP in Korea] Korea needs to recognize damage counterfeits bring to economy: ECCK official

Even in developed economies that uphold high standards on intellectual property -- including South Korea -- the severity of damage caused by the production and distribution of counterfeits is not to be underestimated, according to a senior official of a leading European business advocacy organization here.



“Despite recent fluctuations in global ranking, South Korea offers a fairly good legal framework for intellectual property rights,” Sven-Erik Batenburg, director of legal and international affairs at the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, told The Korea Herald in an interview.



“But when it comes to actual enforcement of these rights, especially in the area of counterfeits, the country still needs to move further ahead, just like most other countries around the globe.”





Sven-Erik Batenburg, director of legal and international affairs and of the intellectual property rights committee at the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea. (Park Hyun-kyoo/The Korea Herald)