TV drama ‘Mother’ to go to Cannes

ENTERTAINMENT

The poster of the drama series “Mother” (tvN)

Cable channel tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Mother” is to be screened at Canneseries, the Cannes International Series Festival.The festival, which is to take place from April 4 to 11 in Cannes, France, aims to highlight series from around the world, giving “the new art form” an international voice.The roster for the festival’s official competition was announced Tuesday. Some 10 drama series from various countries were nominated, including tvN’s “Mother.”The story centers on a teacher who discovers that a little girl is being abused by her mother. Unable to accept the mistreatment, she kidnaps the girl and runs away. The two are then chased by the police and the mother’s boyfriend. Lee Bo-young and Heo Yool play the lead roles.Reaching an average viewership rating of 4.7 percent, the 16-episode drama has been garnering critical acclaim. The last episode airs Thursday night.“Mother,” a remake of a Japanese drama of the same name, will be screened at Canneseries on April 9.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)